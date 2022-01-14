New details revealed after man’s body found in marshy area in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details were revealed after a man’s body was found in a marshy area in Moss Point.

It started with a minor traffic stop, according to authorities.

On Saturday, just before 1 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a silver Honda for a speeding violation. The driver refused to stop and police pursued him near Magnolia Street and Howze Street. The man jumped out of the moving vehicle and took off into a marsh behind the houses on Howze Street, according to authorities.

The officer pursued the man, but lost sight of him and returned to his vehicle. When police searched his car, they found a stolen 9mm handgun, and K-9 assistance was requested.

K-9 officers attempted to find the man, but the track was called off after conditions prevented officers from properly searching the area. The man’s vehicle was impounded, and officers returned to service. However, the man still remained at large.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Corri Howard was reported missing by family members. They said that he was the driver of the Honda that was pulled over but hadn’t heard from him since that time.

Officers went back to the scene on Thursday to investigate a report of a black jacket located that was said to belong to Howard. After officers found the jacket, they walked further into the marsh where they found Howard’s body lying in the marsh grass.

Due to the circumstances leading up to finding Howard, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office were brought in to lead the investigation of his death.

