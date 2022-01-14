Win Stuff
Miss. sets single-day mark for COVID cases for third time this week

For the third day in a row, Mississippi is reporting a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department said there were 9,300 new cases reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - For the third time this week, Mississippi has set a single-day record for the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 9,300 new virus cases statewide Friday, the most reported in a single day in Mississippi since the pandemic started. Along with the record number of cases, MSDH also reported 19 virus-related deaths.

Fifteen of the deaths happened between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13, MSDH said. The other four deaths were identified through death certificate reports from Dec. 27, 2021 to Dec. 30, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 634,628 and 10,625, respectively.

Of the new cases, 1,172 were reported in the Pine Belt. One death was reported in Lamar County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 69,343 COVID-19 cases and 1,071 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 5,766 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 16,865 cases, 266 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,956 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 16,691 cases, 250 deaths
  • Lamar: 13,445 cases, 142 deaths
  • Marion: 5,363 cases, 119 deaths
  • Perry: 2,425 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,811 cases, 73 deaths

MSDH last said more than 517,857 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,575,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide with 1,466,953 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

