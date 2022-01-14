Man sets house on fire trying to evict raccoon

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A house was set on fire in Vicksburg on Thursday night when a man tried to get rid of a raccoon in his attic, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The house fire happened on Spring Street in Downtown Vicksburg just after 8 p.m.

VDN reports that the man was trying to burn the raccoon out of the attic and accidentally caught the home on fire.

The raccoon managed to survive, and was seen climbing a tree to safety.

No people were wounded in the fire, either.

