Larry Dolan returns home to lead FCAHS football

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Dolan is headed home.

The longtime Forrest County Agricultural football coach returns to Brooklyn after several years away.

Dolan spent his first 24 seasons of coaching at his alma mater FCAHS, taking over as head coach in 2000 and eventually leading the Aggies to the 2013 state championship.

He’s spent the last few years bouncing around Class 6A – serving as defensive coordinator at Oak Grove in 2018 before taking over the D’Iberville program in 2019 where he led the Warriors to a 19-2 region record and three playoff appearances.

Dolan has compiled a 159-84 overall record in 21 seasons as a head coach.

“[Brooklyn]’s a unique place,” Dolan said. “I went to school there and graduated in ‘83. I’ve been around that community for a long time and for the most part it has not changed as far as the type of football program that they have or we have. Normally we’re not just huge on the offensive line and we don’t have just a ton of speed everywhere but we do have kids that play hard, have been raised hard. Day in and day out in Brooklyn, Mississippi the kids will play hard.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

