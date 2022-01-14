Lady Eagles sweep season series with LaTech

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind a stingy defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack, Southern Miss women’s basketball turned a third quarter deficit into a victory over Louisiana Tech for the second time in four days, winning 65-60 at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday night.

”What a ballgame,” head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “It was a great matchup, just like it was at their place. It could have gone either way. I think the big game changers for us was when got momentum in that fourth quarter and began chipping away. Rose Warren makes a great pass to Melyia Grayson to be able to tie the ballgame up, and them Dom comes back and nails that 3-ball to take the lead and win the game.”

Hattiesburg native Melyia Grayson led the Lady Eagles (10-5, 2-2 C-USA) with 16 points, to finish as the top scorer for Southern Miss for the fifth time this season.

Grayson was joined in double-figures by Domonique Davis, who finished with 14 points, and has now scored 10 or more in six-straight contests and 13 times on the year.

Both teams came out of the gate shooting the ball well, as the first ten minutes of action saw 13 made field-goals between the two teams. Brikayla Gray hit a floater with the shot clock nearing zero to cut into the Lady Techster (8-7, 0-4 C-USA) lead, and Destiny Smith connect on layup with 13 seconds left to trim the LA Tech advantage to 17-16 after one quarter.

The Lady Eagles shot the ball at a 50-percent clip and connected on all four of their attempts from the charity stripe in the opening half to retake the lead and head into the locker room with a four-point advantage at 32-28.

Southern Miss looked like they were set to run away with the ballgame coming out of the half when Davis connected on a 3-pointer to give USM its biggest lead of the game at eight, but Tech closed the frame on a 14-2 run to take the lead into the fourth quarter.

The Black and Gold were once again ready for the fight in the fourth. After LA Tech stretched their lead out to seven with 6:51 left, Southern Miss allowed just one made bucket over the last seven minutes to close the game on a 14-2 run and improve to 6-1 at The Greenhouse this season.

Southern Miss will look to continue to defend its home court when the Lady Eagles welcome UTEP for a 1 p.m. CT tip on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.