Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Lady Eagles sweep season series with LaTech

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind a stingy defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack, Southern Miss women’s basketball turned a third quarter deficit into a victory over Louisiana Tech for the second time in four days, winning 65-60 at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday night.

”What a ballgame,” head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “It was a great matchup, just like it was at their place. It could have gone either way. I think the big game changers for us was when got momentum in that fourth quarter and began chipping away. Rose Warren makes a great pass to Melyia Grayson to be able to tie the ballgame up, and them Dom comes back and nails that 3-ball to take the lead and win the game.”

Hattiesburg native Melyia Grayson led the Lady Eagles (10-5, 2-2 C-USA) with 16 points, to finish as the top scorer for Southern Miss for the fifth time this season.

Grayson was joined in double-figures by Domonique Davis, who finished with 14 points, and has now scored 10 or more in six-straight contests and 13 times on the year.

Both teams came out of the gate shooting the ball well, as the first ten minutes of action saw 13 made field-goals between the two teams. Brikayla Gray hit a floater with the shot clock nearing zero to cut into the Lady Techster (8-7, 0-4 C-USA) lead, and Destiny Smith connect on layup with 13 seconds left to trim the LA Tech advantage to 17-16 after one quarter.

The Lady Eagles shot the ball at a 50-percent clip and connected on all four of their attempts from the charity stripe in the opening half to retake the lead and head into the locker room with a four-point advantage at 32-28.

Southern Miss looked like they were set to run away with the ballgame coming out of the half when Davis connected on a 3-pointer to give USM its biggest lead of the game at eight, but Tech closed the frame on a 14-2 run to take the lead into the fourth quarter.

The Black and Gold were once again ready for the fight in the fourth. After LA Tech stretched their lead out to seven with 6:51 left, Southern Miss allowed just one made bucket over the last seven minutes to close the game on a 14-2 run and improve to 6-1 at The Greenhouse this season.

Southern Miss will look to continue to defend its home court when the Lady Eagles welcome UTEP for a 1 p.m. CT tip on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Jones County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases is forcing a Laurel School District elementary school to...
COVID spike forcing changes for several Laurel, Jones Co. schools
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will open in Laurel.
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will bring 85 jobs to Laurel

Latest News

Southern Miss junior guard Domonique Davis (2).
Lady Eagles sweep season series with LaTech
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles fall at Louisiana Tech
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles fall at Louisiana Tech
Southern Miss junior point guard Domonique Davis (2)
Transfer Domonique Davis making immediate impact for Lady Eagles