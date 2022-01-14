Jones Co. deputy saves overdosed man with Narcan

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy saved an overdosed man with Narcan Friday morning.

Deputy Jason Mills utilized department-issued Narcan to revive a man overdosing at a home in the Rustin community.

The man’s vital signs were restored, and he was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for further treatment.

According to the JCSD, personnel is trained to administer nasal Narcan, which is provided by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health at no cost to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.