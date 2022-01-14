Win Stuff
Jones Co. deputy saves overdosed man with Narcan

Narcan spray is provided to Jones County Sheriff's Department through a grant by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy saved an overdosed man with Narcan Friday morning.

Deputy Jason Mills utilized department-issued Narcan to revive a man overdosing at a home in the Rustin community.

The man’s vital signs were restored, and he was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for further treatment.

According to the JCSD, personnel is trained to administer nasal Narcan, which is provided by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health at no cost to the sheriff’s department.

