Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama

By Tyler Fingert and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Investigators in Alabama discovered human remains underneath an abandoned home in Georgetown Thursday morning.

According to WALA, the unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room in the home.

“In my 23 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen a body disposed of under a structure and then the floor put back and buried at that depth,” Sgt. Mark Bailey said. “That’s almost deeper than a grave at a cemetery.”

Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were led to the crime scene after a series of tips last year.

Thursday was the third time they have been to the home since around Christmas.

The first time they brought K-9s, which hit on an area of interest.

Then last week they came back, but safety issues with the home forced them to postpone the dig until Thursday.

“We’re back out here for a third and final time with some heavy-duty equipment to remove the side of the residence to give us a safe area to conduct the dig,” Bailey said.

Detectives were on scene for hours Thursday removing the remains and collecting evidence. It appears the body may have been buried in December 2020.

“The remains have been here going on 14 months so there is a good bit of decomposition and other factors that just make identification impossible at this time,” Bailey said.

The cause of death is unclear pending an autopsy.

Investigators said they have several persons of interest they are talking to, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

