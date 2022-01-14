Win Stuff
Hattiesburg trash/garbage pickup impacted by MLK Holiday

There will be no garbage/trash pickup service Monday in Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Hall offices will be closed on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Garbage/trash/recycling schedules will be affected since there will be no pickup of any sort Monday.

garbage, trash or recycling pickups on these days; however, crews will operate abbreviated schedules during these weeks to make sure all residents receive pickup services.

Because of the abbreviated schedule, residents are asked to have cans on the curb before 6 a.m. on collection day..

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

Monday, Jan. 17

  • Closed. No collection.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • Green cans (garbage) routinely collected on Mondays
  • Blue cans (recyclingl for Ward 1 and Ward 2.

Wednesday Jan. 19

  • Green cans (garbage) routinely collected on Tuesday.
  • Blue cans (recycling) for Ward 3.

Thursday, Jan. 20

  • Brown cans (trash) and green cans (garbage) for Burkett’s Creek
  • Brown cans (trash) routinely collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • Blue cans (recycling) for Ward 4.

Friday, Jan. 21

  • Brown cans (trash) routinely collected on Thursdays
  • Blue cans (recycling) for Ward 5.

