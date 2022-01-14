Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man after responding to an auto burglary in progress on Friday morning.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Ashton Holder, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Grand Drive around 10 a.m.

HPD said Holder attempted to run, but he was taken into custody a short distance away near Hardy Street.

Holder is charged with one count of auto burglary.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

