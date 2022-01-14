Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with auto burglary

Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Grand Drive on Friday around 10 a.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man after responding to an auto burglary in progress on Friday morning.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Ashton Holder, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Grand Drive around 10 a.m.

HPD said Holder attempted to run, but he was taken into custody a short distance away near Hardy Street.

Holder is charged with one count of auto burglary.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

