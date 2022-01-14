Win Stuff
Hattiesburg to host 2022 Mississippi Historical Society Meeting

Hub City to host historical meeting in March.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Historical Society will be hosted by the city of Hattiesburg for their meeting in March.

The meeting is held in Jackson every other year, but this year, the Hub City, Southern Miss and Eureka School will be amongst the hosts of this year’s meeting.

The meeting’s programming will feature sessions on religion, women’s leadership, civil rights and more.

Local tours include the African American Military History Museum, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby, the Freedom Summer Trail and historic sites in downtown Hattiesburg.

“Hattiesburg is a wonderful place for local, state and national history. It is the Hub City not only locally but nationally,” said MHS Board Member and USM Associate Professor Rebecca Tuuri. “We are really excited to be able to feature this amazing town.”

Additional information can be found on the MHS website.

