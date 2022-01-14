Golden Eagles fall at Louisiana Tech

Southern Miss Sports Information

RUSTON, La. (WDAM) - Despite falling 80-57 at Louisiana Tech (14-3, 5-0 CUSA) on Thursday night, Southern Miss (5-10, 1-2 CUSA) men’s basketball senior forward Tyler Stevenson continued to climb the all-time scoring list for the Black and Gold. Thursday’s game capped a five-game road stretch for a Southern Miss team that has played only two home games since Nov. 21.

“Until [the Louisiana Tech run], I thought our guys had battled -- and I’m not saying they didn’t continue to -- but we went through a little scoring drought there,” said head coach Jay Ladner. “We were executing hard on both ends up until that point.”

Stevenson moved into 41st on the all-time scoring list, passing former Southern Miss greats Robert Boothe (1954-58) and Tyree Griffin (2017-19) to reach 970 points. The Columbus, Miss. native finished with a team-high 17 points and added six rebounds. He is 12 points from surpassing Jackie Laird (1960-64) and 30 points from reaching 1,000 career points.

Junior forward DeAndre Pinckney continued to stay hot, scoring 10 points to finish in double figures for the second consecutive game and fourth time overall this season. The Carol City, Fla. product scored Southern Miss’ first six points on back-to-back three-pointers halt a Bulldog run to open to the game.

LA Tech built a seven-point lead following Pinckney’s baskets, then Southern Miss went on an 8-0 run that by was capped by a Mo Arnold basket to take its first lead of the game with a little over seven minutes left in the first half. The Bulldogs answered with a run of their own to take a 13-point lead, but then the Golden Eagles went on a 6-0 run in the final minute of the half to make it a seven-point ballgame at the break.

A Rashad Bolden jumper four minutes into the second half would cut the deficit to five, but that was as close as the Golden Eagles would get for the remainder of the game. LA Tech followed suit with a 19-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 22-point lead.

The Golden Eagles hit six three-pointers over the final four minutes of play to pull within 23 points at the final horn. Freshman Jaron Pierre, Jr. had four, while Mark Jaackson and Trey Alfonso each added one. Alfonso’s triple was the first points of his Southern Miss career.

Southern Miss shot 37.3 percent from the floor and finished 8-of-20 from three-point land. Pierre finished with 12 points and six rebounds to finish in double figures for the 15th time in his young career. The Bulldogs knocked down 11 three-pointers and finished 46.2 percent from the floor. Pinckney pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

The two Conference USA rivals will meet at Reed Green Coliseum on Sunday to finish out the season series. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

