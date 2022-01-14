FedEx distribution facility under construction in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A FedEx Ground Shipping Facility is under construction at the I-59 Supply Chain Park in Jones County. The business park is on Superior Drive near the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Pine Belt leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement. Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan says FedEx is a huge get for the area and it’s thanks to a lot of teamwork.

“We are in Jones County, and I’m from Forrest County, but this collaboration started in the 70s with the airport and since I’ve been on the board the last 10 years, we’ve begun the I-59 Supply Chain Park, mainly because our industrial park is basically full. So we needed a place for new economic development growth,” Hogan explains.

The I-59 Supply Chain Park is already home to three businesses with warehouses and distribution facilities. FedEx joins Ashley Furniture, NoTrax and Flowers Bakery.

“The I-59 Supply Chain Park is an excellent location for companies looking to extend their footprint in the Gulf South, and we are thrilled that FedEx Ground has chosen to open a new facility here. There have been significant site development efforts over the years to prepare the property for new projects. FedEx Ground choosing to locate here will only continue to spur economic activity in the Park,” says Bill Ray, Chairman of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority Board.

The 217,000 square foot FedEx facility will be the biggest one on-site. It’s expected to offer about 200 jobs, some part-time and some full-time, with seasonal positions based on demand.

The project will expand infrastructure to the business park, opening up opportunities for more companies to join in the future.

“What it does is the project leverages additions like water and sewer and electrical and natural gas and fiber infrastructure within the I-59 Supply Chain Park. So it positions the 124-acre site at the end of the cul-de-sac to be a more marketable site,” says Area Development Partnership President Chad Newell.

Newell says as the Pine Belt population continues to grow, the economic opportunities need to grow with it.

“One thing that we do have is a growing population base and college graduates coming out. Every year, we have several thousand students coming out of Southern Miss and William Carey and Jones College and Pearl River Community College. So when you have a built-in talent pipeline, it creates an environment where companies want to locate and grow their business,” says Newell.

Forrest and Jones counties split the tax revenue from the park. Leaders agree this is a big step and it pays to work together to score to big developments.

“I was telling Mayor Magee, you know, we compete with each other on the football field, but when it comes down to the real quality of life things, we have so much more in common, and we can do so much more together than we can apart and, and I hope this is just a small inkling of what’s to come for the entire Pine Belt,” says Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

