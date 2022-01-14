Win Stuff
Covington Schools enact new mask mandate

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new mask requirement for the Covington County School District.

A new rule makes the wearing of masks mandatory at any school that has 15 percent or more of its students, teachers and staff in quarantine.

The new mandate came down earlier this week after the school district saw a big increase in COVID-19 cases.

Each school will re-evaluate its mandate after two weeks.

“We’ve got six schools that went to a mask mandate yesterday or today,” said Covington County Superintendent Babette Duty. “We’re hoping that we can go back to not wearing masks, but CDC still tells us that masking makes a difference when you’re in close quarters like schools, so it’s best practice.”

The district started this school year with a mask mandate, but it was lifted by the school board in mid-October.

