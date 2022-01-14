Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in child obesity

The C.D.C. reports “the rate of BMI increase approximately doubled” between 2018 and 2020.
By Holly Emery
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The pandemic has posed many health issues for people around the world. But one of the indirect impacts COVID-19 has had is increasing obesity in children.

Before the pandemic, Mississippi has had one of the highest obesity numbers in children than other states.

Now, over the last 2 years, that number has only increased and local pediatrician Dr. Megan Washington said the pandemic is to blame.

“A CDC study that recently came out shows us the pandemic has caused our children, their weight to increase,” Dr. Washington said.

According to Dr. Whitney Herring with Mississippi Advanced Medicine, schools and activities shutting down caused many children to stop being active.

“Kids were not able to join their normal extracurricular activities. And so they were more sedentary because they were doing virtual learning they had increased their screen time,” said Dr. Herring.

And along with less activity, the pandemic’s emotional toll played a roll in the increase.

“We’re also seeing a huge increase in pediatric depression anxiety, which can manifest itself with overeating, poor food choices,” Dr. Washington said.

Both Dr. Washington and Herring agree that children’s eating habits at home may have had the biggest impact on child obesity.

“We’re dealing with some issues with kids either not being supervised and they will eat. When kids are in school, obviously they don’t have free access to food,” Dr. Herring said.

And while the pandemic still rages on, doctors recommend parents being role models and getting kids active while still staying cautious.

“Good thing is, is that COVID exposures outside are very limited. So getting outside and going for a walk or riding bikes definitely make a difference,” Dr. Washington said.

“If you eat healthy and do healthy things in your life, then they will see that and want to do it as well,” Dr. Herring said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
Jones County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will open in Laurel.
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will bring 85 jobs to Laurel
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana

Latest News

For questions or more information concerning the event, contact Dr. Eddie Holloway at...
MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Scholarship Awards ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 surge
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
Miss. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for second time this week
Mississippi has reached yet another record-high number of cases reported in a single day....
MSDH: More than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over 24-hour period this week
Mississippi hospitals return to COVID-19 health plan as hospitalizations heighten