Attempted grand larceny suspect captured

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday turned out not to be the best of days for Joseph Aaron Davenport.

Davenport and an unidentified accomplice were held at gunpoint by the property owner as the pair attempted to move items from a barn to the roadside for later pick up.

Both Davenport and his partner managed to flee the scene, one in a light-colored, Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, Davenport on foot.

But according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Davenport left behind a map that led right to his doorstep: his wallet,

JCSD said Davenport, 32, was arrested Wednesday by investigators and narcotics agents at a residence on Burnt Bridge Road in the Pendorff community.

“It makes it a lot easier when criminals leave their identification for us at the crime scene,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s not a real smart thing to do, but we greatly appreciate it.”

Davenport and a unidentified second male suspect are accused of taking items from a barn on Augusta Road and placing them beside the roadway to load into a pickup.

The property owner discovered the attempted grand larceny in progress and held both suspects at gunpoint.

The unidentified suspect managed to escape in the pickup, while Davenport fled on foot prior to the arrival of deputies.

While securing the scene of the attempted grand larceny, investigators discovered Davenport’s wallet with four, separate identifying documents. These included a Mississippi ID card, original Social Security card, certified Mississippi Birth Certificate, and Work ID Card with photo from a previous employer.

“We are glad to have one suspect in custody who is facing a MDOC probation violation, in addition to a JCSD attempted grand larceny charge.” JCSD investigator Wesley Waites said, “The search for the second suspect continues with some promising leads.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.