Accused Jones Co. meth dealer turned over to federal authorities

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Michael Brown, who was arrested in Monday’s early morning hours at a residence in Laurel, has been transferred to the custody of federal authorities.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the 49-year-old Brown was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. He was taken into federal custody Wednesday morning.

A total of 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered along with an assault-style weapon, JCSD said.

Two vehicles investigators say were used in a large-scale drug trafficking operation were also seized at the residence.

“We have spent countless hours on the investigation into the alleged trafficking of meth by Michael Brown,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell. “This was a large-scale illegal narcotics sale and distribution operation, which was interrupted overnight. The investigation into Michael Brown’s illegal narcotics operation continues following his arrest.”

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said when he first took office, he made a commitment to tackle the issue of drugs in the county.

His deputies have since been making good on that promise.

“Great job this morning by JCSD narcotics agents and SWAT team members in putting this large-scale drug dealer out of business,” said Berlin.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said he’s proud of the work his team did in taking a major supplier of crystal meth off the street.

“That’s what the sheriff wants them to do, to go after the biggest fish they can find, and tonight, they were able to catch one of them, so they did an outstanding job,” Sumrall said.

JCSD narcotics agents have worked for months building a case against Brown.

“This is one of the much bigger players,” Sumrall said. “He was one of the kingpins around this area that usually sells to smaller dealers.”

Sheriff’s officials say Brown faces enhanced trafficking charge because of selling drugs within 1,500 feet of a church and for being in possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs.

Brown will face a federal judge Tuesday for his initial appearance in federal court.

