2 suspects wanted for felony child abuse charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking two suspects in connection with two counts each of felony child abuse

According to the JCSD, the alleged abuse was committed against two children that were each one year old at the time.

Royesha Tokia Alonda Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Davonta Sampson, 24, are being sought by JCSD investigators in the two-child abuse cases.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 602-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

