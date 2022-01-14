Win Stuff
01/14 Ryan’s “Wet Weekend” Friday Morning Forecast

It has been warming all week, but we’re in for another cool-down after a wet start to the weekend.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

We’re in for another great day today, with sunshine and above average temperatures, but also another chilly start. Lows are now up to the mid-to-upper 30s and low 40s, and highs will be back into the mid 60s by this afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be the warmest we’ve seen all week in the mid 40s, but that’s where the warming trend stops. The temperature will fall a few degrees Saturday afternoon as we begin the day with some spotty showers and increased cloud cover, but a front will move in by Sunday morning that’ll bring another round of much colder air. This storm still has a small chance of bringing a few snow flakes or sleet pellets as it’s winding down, but I’m largely just expecting a very cold rain. Any winter weather will be a novelty at best.

Overall, the next 14 days are still trending in a colder, drier, and much more seasonal direction.

