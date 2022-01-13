Rev. David Sellers holds town hall-like meeting for House candidacy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rev. David Sellers, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, held a town hall-like meeting to address the needs of the public.

Residents came out to the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center to listen to Sellers’ pitch and for Sellers to do the same for the concerns of Hattiesburg.

“I saw several nods. That’s one of the things, you engage” said Sellers. “If it is silent, you know you haven’t struck a chord. Any form of communication is a blessing.”

Sellers is a democratic candidate running for the District 4 seat.

He is one of ten other people running against the current Sen. Steven Palazzo. Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree is amongst those running as well.

