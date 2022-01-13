Win Stuff
Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021

A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers last year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found more than 300 federal, state and local police officers died because of COVID last year.

Despite the numbers, police officers and law enforcement unions have pushed back against vaccine mandates and have threatened resignations and lawsuits.

COVID is still a significant problem for many law enforcement agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more than 800 members of his department are now in quarantine for COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

