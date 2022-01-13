Pine Belt organization to celebrate MLK Day with memorial service

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation will be having a memorial service.

The service will take place Sunday, Jan. 15, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 236 Flora Avenue in Laurel, at 6 p.m.

Organization treasurer, Dr. A.G. McSwain, says this event will be a time to remember and reflect on Dr. King’s dream of unity.

“We have the color of unity. And so with the color of unity, it does not matter what the color of our skin or nationality. We all have to work together to make this dream a reality. If we want our new generation to know about unity, it starts with us,” says McSwain.

