Perry County Sheriff Office looking to hire new dispatcher

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a new dispatcher for their team.

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older, have a high school diploma or General Education degree, along with being willing to work nights, weekends and holidays.

The position is in hopes to fill the void of McKayla Moore, the former dispatcher who lost her battle with COVID-19 last month.

“We suffered a great loss, there is no doubt,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “We were not looking to replace her by any means. She has been missed and will be missed.”

Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office in New Augusta and must be turned in by the end of the month.

