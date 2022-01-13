MSDH: More than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over 24-hour period this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday of this week.

MSDH recorded a total of 8,204 new cases and 26 deaths across the state during that period.

Seventeen of the deaths were recorded between Jan. 2 and Jan. 11. Another nine deaths were identified through death certificate reports from Nov. 19, 2021 to Dec. 20, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 616,972 and 10,589, respectively.

A total of 1,529 COVID-19 new cases and three deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were reported in Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 67,083 COVID-19 cases and 1,070 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 5,510 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 16,320 cases, 266 deaths

Jasper: 3,876 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 16,191 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 12,923 cases, 141 deaths

Marion: 5,166 cases, 119 deaths

Perry: 2,360 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,735 cases, 73 deaths

MSDH last said 517,857 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,560,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide with 1,464,119 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments. Appointments can be made online.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

