MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Scholarship Awards ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 surge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has announced the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Textbook Scholarship Awards Ceremony has been canceled.

According to the university, the event has been canceled due to concerns about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the community.

The event was planned to take place Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 a.m., in USM’s Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. Some local high school students were scheduled to be presented scholarships from the Mu Gamma Lambda and Mu Xi chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Plans for rescheduling the event are being considered. If it is rescheduled, information about a new date, time and location will be shared with the public.

For questions or more information concerning the event, contact Dr. Eddie Holloway at eddie.holloway@usm.com.

