Miss. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for second time this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state for the second time this week.

MSDH reported 8,356 news coronavirus cases Thursday, the most reported in a single day in Mississippi since the pandemic started. This breaks the latest record that was set Tuesday with 8,204 cases.

In addition to the more than 8,300 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, MSDH also reported 17 additional virus-related deaths. Health officials said the deaths happened between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 625,328 and 10,606, respectively.

According to the new numbers, a total of 1,088 COVID-19 new cases were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 68,171 COVID-19 cases and 1,070 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 5,632 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 16,572 cases, 266 deaths

Jasper: 3,916 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 16,464 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 13,178 cases, 141 deaths

Marion: 5,260 cases, 119 deaths

Perry: 2,393 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,735 cases, 73 deaths

MSDH last said 517,857 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,568,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide with 1,465,727 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments. Appointments can be made online.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

