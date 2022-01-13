Win Stuff
Miss. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for second time this week

On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state for the second time this week.

MSDH reported 8,356 news coronavirus cases Thursday, the most reported in a single day in Mississippi since the pandemic started. This breaks the latest record that was set Tuesday with 8,204 cases.

In addition to the more than 8,300 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, MSDH also reported 17 additional virus-related deaths. Health officials said the deaths happened between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 625,328 and 10,606, respectively.

According to the new numbers, a total of 1,088 COVID-19 new cases were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 68,171 COVID-19 cases and 1,070 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 5,632 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 16,572 cases, 266 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,916 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 16,464 cases, 250 deaths
  • Lamar: 13,178 cases, 141 deaths
  • Marion: 5,260 cases, 119 deaths
  • Perry: 2,393 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,735 cases, 73 deaths

MSDH last said 517,857 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,568,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide with 1,465,727 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

