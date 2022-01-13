Members of Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department gives glimpse into law enforcement life during luncheon

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department gave the Jones County Republican Women’s group a glimpse into law enforcement life during their monthly luncheon in Laurel.

Administrator Lance Chancellor and Sgt. Derick Knight spoke about the challenge each deputy faces daily and the importance of training that goes towards keeping the public safe.

“We have a five-deputy patrol squad on duty, 12-hours daytime and 12-hours at night, so we have 24-hours of coverage over our four squads. We also have 4 K-9 now in the department, one of those are assigned to each squad so we have 24/7 coverage with our K-9 units,” Chancellor said.

There were over 25 thousand incident reports recorded last year by the JCSD.

“We stay running, we had just shy last year of 800 criminal incidents that were recorded and worked by our criminal investigation division. We had 178 narcotics investigations, so we stay hopping,” said Chancellor.

The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of every month at the Laurel Country Club located at 2011 U.S. Highway 84 West.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.