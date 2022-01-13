Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Members of Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department gives glimpse into law enforcement life during luncheon

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department gave the Jones County Republican Women’s group a glimpse into law enforcement life during their monthly luncheon in Laurel.

Administrator Lance Chancellor and Sgt. Derick Knight spoke about the challenge each deputy faces daily and the importance of training that goes towards keeping the public safe.

“We have a five-deputy patrol squad on duty, 12-hours daytime and 12-hours at night, so we have 24-hours of coverage over our four squads. We also have 4 K-9 now in the department, one of those are assigned to each squad so we have 24/7 coverage with our K-9 units,” Chancellor said.

There were over 25 thousand incident reports recorded last year by the JCSD.

“We stay running, we had just shy last year of 800 criminal incidents that were recorded and worked by our criminal investigation division. We had 178 narcotics investigations, so we stay hopping,” said Chancellor.

The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of every month at the Laurel Country Club located at 2011 U.S. Highway 84 West.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

.
Teachers waiting to see which pay raise proposal becomes law
.
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will bring 85 jobs to Laurel
Teacher raises considered
Teacher raises considered
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will open in Laurel.
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will bring 85 jobs to Laurel