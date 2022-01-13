COVID spike forcing changes for several Laurel, Jones Co. schools

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing changes for several schools in Jones County and Laurel.

A spokesperson for the Laurel School District said Mason Elementary School students will transition to virtual learning from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21.

This announcement comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period since the coronavirus pandemic started.

MSDH recorded a total of 8,204 new cases between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said mask mandates have been put in place at two of his schools because more than 3% of the student population at each school has tested positive for the virus.

Parker said mask mandates will be enforced for students and staff at Northeast Jones High School and South Jones High School for at least five days.

