HPSD Police Department, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. to receive K-9 unit grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants from a national non-profit organization for their K-9 units.

The Hattiesburg Public School District Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were announced, along with other law enforcement agencies in the United States, on Thursday to receive grants from AKC Reunite through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop grant in 2021.

AKC Reunite is a non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider. According to the organization, $526,000 will be donated to K-9 units around the country through the grant program.

“We are excited to share that the Hattiesburg Public School District Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were among the group to receive grants through the ACK Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program in quarter four of 2021,” said AKC Reunite Public Relations Manager Samantha Seymour.

Adopt a K-9 Cop lets AKC Reunite match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, 3-to-1, up to $7,500 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund.

The donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Most of the police dogs bought with the help of the grants are used as patrol dogs, as well as detection dogs, helping to find narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

“More than $500,000 has been donated through the Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program in 2021, and we hope to grow that number in 2022,” said AKC Reunite CEO Tom Sharp. “The grants donated to K-9 units across the nation helps them acquire new police dogs, contributing to increased safety in their communities.”

According to AKC Reunited, 95 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the start of the program.

Clubs that contributed to donations include the United States Police Canine Association; the Upper Iowa Training Club, Inc.; the Greenville Kennel Club; and the Lost Coast Kennel Club.

To learn more about getting involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated, click here.

