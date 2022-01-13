Win Stuff
Covington school to unveil historical marker on King holiday

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County school is about to receive a new historical marker, officially recognizing it as an important part of African-American history.

A dedication ceremony for the marker at Carver Middle School will be held on Jan. 17, which is the holiday celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The marker recognizes the school’s addition to the National Register of Historic Places.

From 1954-1970, the school was known as Carver Central High School and was the only public high school for African-American students in Covington County.

“That’s our legacy, that was the only black school for that county, high school,” said Joyce Fairley, historian for the Lincoln Hopewell Carver Alumni Association. “We had to be bused from Mount Olive, Seminary, Sanford, 10th, 11th, 12th, everybody had to be bused to Collins, to Carver, so that’s what makes that school so important to us.”

The Lincoln Hopewell Carver Alumni Association led the efforts to get the school placed on the NRHP in 2019.

“It has taken us to this date, because of the pandemic, we weren’t able to do anything, so we are very happy we are going to celebrate on Martin Luther King Day on Monday,” Fairley said.

Fairley hopes one day the school will be designated as a historic landmark. She says that will ensure its preservation and make it eligible to receive grants for any needed repairs.

The marker will be unveiled during a ceremony that begins at 1 p.m.

