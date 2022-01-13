Win Stuff
Cold rain on Saturday with a big chill on Sunday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs reaching the mid 60s during the afternoon.

A few clouds will move in on Friday. That will leave us partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday is looking rainy as our next storm system moves through the southeast. This will give a good chance of Rain on Saturday during the afternoon and into the evening hours. This will just be a Cold Rain for us here in the Pine Belt, but I can’t rule out a stray snowflake or two early Sunday Morning as everything ends. **𝗜𝗙** we do see them, they will be more of a Novelty. The best chance for accumulating snow is still in north Mississippi for areas north of I-20.

Sunday will be MUCH Colder with highs only reaching the low 40s during the afternoon. Winds will also be gusty at times, reaching 20-30 mph at times. That will make it feel like the 20s and 30s with the Wind Chill.

Skies will be sunny for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s

