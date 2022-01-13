Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him holding a gun, cleaning an alligator with a knife, and depicting a fictional serial killer who chops up his victims.(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man taken into custody after a missing person investigation uncovered a woman’s frozen torso previously posted photos with guns, knives, and a fictional serial killer.

Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on his property.

Detectives say they followed an extension cord out of his back door leading to a padlocked bus. Inside the bus was a freezer with human remains in it, court documents say.

Headless torso in freezer found in man's backyard
Headless torso in freezer found in man's backyard

Micah Dardar believes those remains belong to his estranged wife, Julia, who he says fell into drug addiction after meeting Beale.

Julia Dardar was reported missing in December.
Julia Dardar was reported missing in December.(WVUE/NOPD)

NINTH WARD HORROR

‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife

Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

In November of 2021, a little over a month before Dardar was reported missing, Beale posted a photo with a sticker of the fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan on it. In the popular Showtime crime drama “Dexter,” the main character kills his victims, chops them up, puts them in garbage bags, and dumps them off the side of his boat.

In the first season of the show, Dexter hunts the “Ice Truck Killer” who drains his victims’ blood before keeping their bodies in a refrigerated truck.

In a profile picture from November of 2021, Benjamin Beale elected to use a Dexter Morgan...
In a profile picture from November of 2021, Benjamin Beale elected to use a Dexter Morgan frame, a popular fictional serial killer from Showtime's "Dexter."(Facebook)

Other photos show Beale in a white disposable jumpsuit with goggles on holding a gun.

“Steer the f*** clear if you know what’s good,” the caption reads in part.

A year prior, Beale posted a photo of an alligator skinned, cleaned, and quartered with a large knife.

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him holding a gun, cleaning an alligator with a knife, and depicting a fictional serial killer who chops up his victims.(Facebook)

Beale is currently being held on a $400,000 bond for obstruction of justice involving a death, among gun and drug charges.

Officials have not identified the remains found in the freezer in his backyard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royesha Tokia Alonda Williamson, 22, and Marcelus Davonta Sampson, 24.
Felony child abuse suspects arrested in Waynesboro
FedEx Ground Distribution center at I-59 Supply Chain Park
FedEx distribution facility under construction in the Pine Belt
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases is forcing a Laurel School District elementary school to...
COVID spike forcing changes for several Laurel, Jones Co. schools
On Thursday, the health department said there were 8,356 new cases reported between 3pm Tuesday...
Miss. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for second time this week
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
UPDATE: Felony child abuse warrant issued for Petal mother on the run with toddler

Latest News

.
MLK committee renovating Jasper County church
.
Pine Belt doctors break down ‘Flurona’ - what is it and what’s the risk?
Jones College guard Melony Thames (25) sets up a play for the Lady Bobcats Friday afternoon as...
No. 11 Jones College rolls past Co-Lin Friday afternoon
.
Pine Belt doctors break down ‘Flurona’ - what is it and what’s the risk?
There will be no garbage/trash pickup service Monday in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg trash/garbage pickup impacted by MLK Holiday