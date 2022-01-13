Win Stuff
01/13 Ryan’s “Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast

Another chilly, even frosty start to the day, but above average temperatures return today.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

It’s going to be cold again this morning, but if you look at the “big picture” it is slowly warming. Hard to tell now, but it’ll be more noticeable this afternoon as the high climbs above average for the first time in several days, nice and mild in the mid 60s. There will also be no shortage of sunshine, and we have little to worry about weather-wise until the weekend. That’s when our next front moves through, and while the chance is very low this one will bring a small chance of seeing a few snow flakes or ice mixing in with the rain. We’re still a bit too far out for much clarity, but it is something to watch as we finish off the week.

Overall, expect to warmer than average weather for the rest of the week, then next week will start cooler than average, warm slightly by mid-week, then fall below average again through next weekend.

