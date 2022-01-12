Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail

Jones County Sheriff's Department
Jones County Sheriff's Department(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a 6-month-old girl has bonded out of the Jones County Jail after spending nearly a month behind bars.

According to jail records, 22-year-old Brooke Stringer was released Tuesday. Her bond had been set at $500,000.

Stringer and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Brandon Gardner, were arrested on charges of capital murder on Dec. 17, 2021.

Gardner bonded out of jail on Dec. 23, 2021. His bond was also set at $500,000.

Investigators said the infant was fatally injured at the home of Gardner and Stringer in the Gitano community on Oct. 26, 2019.

Deputies said the girl was not breathing by the time paramedics got to the scene, and she was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center and later air lifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The girl died two days later.

Jones County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head.

“Based on the findings from the autopsy and the report from Scott Benton from UMMC, we felt that at this point it was an appropriate time to charge them because their statements are not consistent with the medical reports from the Medical Examiner and Dr. Benton,” Martin said in a previous interview with WDAM.

The couple was arrested after a lengthy investigation by Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
Petal mother on the run with toddler after court orders custody of child
The service will take place Sunday, Jan. 15, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located...
Pine Belt organization to celebrate MLK Day with memorial service
The district says they will only be accepting 40 students. An application will be available in...
West Jasper announces new pre-K coming to the district
The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts....
Mississippi Senate OKs revisions to 4 U.S. House districts