West Jasper announces new pre-K coming to the district

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Jasper School District has big plans in store as it announced the addition of a pre-K to the district during a Tuesday morning meeting to discuss the idea.

Superintendent Dr. Kenitra Ezi says the meeting was made of a diverse group to discuss adding a pre-kindergarten.

“We also had some district employees and some parents, and we talked about what pre-K is and what it isn’t. It’s not a daycare, but it is an opportunity for students to get that much-needed foundational support,” says Ezi.

The foundation involves learning routines and interacting with peers.

Seth Hester is one of the parents who were at the meeting. He says this will be good for children in the district.

“Dr. Ezi mentioned that pretesting for the kindergarteners within the district usually doesn’t look good. So I think this will prepare them for that testing and ultimately kindergarten,” says Hester.

Although parents like Hester are excited about the opportunity, daycare businesses in the area are concerned. Ezi invited them to the meeting to relieve their worries.

“There is not a desire to take any business away from existing daycare facilities or childcare facilities. It’s our desire to work in conjunction with those facilities so that we’re able to impact more children,” says Ezi.

Hester says this will also impact those families who simply can not afford daycare and are sometimes forced to make tough decisions.

“The two big options that you have is either to… if both parents work, then your child can go to daycare, which usually you have to pay for. Or one parent has to stay home and keep the child,” says Hester. “So this opportunity would be able to have the children in the pre-K program and getting them ready for kindergarten and save a lot of money for the families as well too.”

The district says they will only be accepting 40 students. An application will be available in the next few weeks for those who are interested.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.