Tomorrow will be warmer. A big weather system arrives this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs reaching the mid 60s during the afternoon.

A few clouds will move in on Friday. That will leave us partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday is looking rainy as our next storm system moves through the southeast. This will give a good chance of Rain on Saturday during the afternoon and into the evening hours. This system will also have a blast of cold air wrapping around on the back side of the system. That cold air which move in Saturday Night into Sunday Morning. While it will just be a Cold Rain for us here in the Pine Belt, areas in north Mississippi and north Alabama near the Tennessee line could see snow.

Sunday will be MUCH Colder with highs only reaching the mid 40s during the afternoon. Winds will also be gusty at times, reaching 20-30 mph at times.

Skies will be sunny for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s

