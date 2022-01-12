Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi, a scenario contradicted by others who were with Till at the time.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket and Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., introduced the bill to honor Till and his mother with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. They described the legislation as a long overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice.

The House version of the legislation is sponsored by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. He also has sponsored a bill to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Delarence Collins, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child...
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by...
JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School

Latest News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed
Mayor Tony Ducker said garbage is being piled up around the outside of the trash cans and being...
Blue tops only: Waste Pro to limit garbage collection in Petal
Officer James Parish has been on the force for two years, and he says he will continue to...
‘Officer of the Month’ helps family who lost their home in December fire
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’