Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It was just another afternoon at the park with her kids for Rankin County resident Amber Norsworthy when she got a notification saying someone was watching her.

“I didn’t even know what it was on,” she said. “It just told me it was in my presence. We checked our shoes, we checked their jackets, we checked our pockets, we checked everywhere. Then I was like, it has to be on the vehicle.”

The quarter-sized devices by Apple are now forcing law enforcement agencies to keep up with modern technology and learn how to keep citizens from becoming a victim.

“With any kind of technology, it may be created for the best purposes,” said Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, “but certain people are going to create a nefarious purpose for anything.”

And the key to staying safe is staying vigilant physically.

“Always be familiar with your surroundings,” advised Sheriff Tyree Jones. “If I open up my bag, my book bag, my gym bag and there’s an AirTag in it, who’s been in my gym bag other than me?”

And digitally.

“After talking to Apple Support, they actually showed me how to go on my phone and what setting to go look at to see,” said Norsworthy. “It will tell you if you have an Airpod, or an AirTag, or anything that’s Apple related if it is following you or within your presence.”

In addition to checking settings, folks also need to listen for a specific sound to help find an AirTag that you may not know is on or near you.

“One of the things that we have learned about them, that after a certain amount of time away from their host, they’ll start making a beeping noise in your clothing, your purse, your car...” explained Holley.

If you would like to check to see if anything is connected to your phone, you can simply go to the “Find My” app on your iPhone, and select “Items.” This will show if an AirTag is tracking your location.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.