Petal’s New Hope Rescue gets first-ever grant for spay/neuter initiatives

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s New Hope Animal Rescue Center has just gotten its first grant, which it will use to help control the population of homeless dogs and cats.

The organization, which started about 14 months ago, has received $1,500 from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health. NHARC will use the money for spay and neuter initiatives.

“I’m going to sit with our vets and try and see which way would be the most beneficial, maybe do a couple of community projects with (the grant money),” said Jessie Cardona, executive director of New Hope Animal Rescue Center.

“The problem is there’s so many that aren’t spayed and neutered, so if I can even get two or three local ones done that aren’t a New Hope animal, that helps the population control.”

Meanwhile, the organization is in the process of relocating its thrift store called, the New Hope Chest, from its current location on East Central Avenue to a larger location in Petal.

And, the organization is working on a new shelter at its headquarters on Stephens Road. It will replace a smaller shelter the organization has been using since last July. The new building was donated to NHARC.

“We’re in the process of getting the electric done, the HVAC, so we can move our kennels there and it’ll hold 20 kennels,” Cardona said. “We only have seven (kennels now).”

The grant from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health is funded through its “I Care for Animals” car tag program.

