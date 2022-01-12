Petal mayor seeks ordinance for companies that dig under city streets

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Utility companies digging and boring under city streets in Petal may soon be required to have a permit.

Mayor Tony Ducker said he will be pushing for the new ordinance during the next Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“There have been instances in the past where companies or sub-contractors coming in and causing damage to the infrastructure which often goes undetected until weeks after the work crews have left,” Ducker said.

“There’s a substantial cost associated with installing sewer and water lines and having to repair them if they’ve been damaged, is an additional cost that the residents shouldn’t have to pay for.”

Ducker went on to say he’s simply trying to be proactive and this type of ordinance will help keep the city informed of where work is taking place and help in keeping companies accountable.

