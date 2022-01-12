Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Petal mayor seeks ordinance for companies that dig under city streets

Mayor Tony Ducker said he’s simply trying to be proactive and this type of ordinance will help...
Mayor Tony Ducker said he’s simply trying to be proactive and this type of ordinance will help keep the city informed of where work is taking place and help in keeping companies accountable.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Utility companies digging and boring under city streets in Petal may soon be required to have a permit.

Mayor Tony Ducker said he will be pushing for the new ordinance during the next Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“There have been instances in the past where companies or sub-contractors coming in and causing damage to the infrastructure which often goes undetected until weeks after the work crews have left,” Ducker said.

“There’s a substantial cost associated with installing sewer and water lines and having to repair them if they’ve been damaged, is an additional cost that the residents shouldn’t have to pay for.”

Ducker went on to say he’s simply trying to be proactive and this type of ordinance will help keep the city informed of where work is taking place and help in keeping companies accountable.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
Delarence Collins, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child...
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation
According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by...
JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School

Latest News

Jessie Cardona, executive director of New Hope Animal Rescue Center, gets a kiss from Millie, a...
Petal’s New Hope Rescue gets first-ever grant for spay/neuter initiatives
LHA receives three grants that will help nearly 500 residents.
Laurel Housing Authority receives 3 grants to assist residents
Hattiesburg will be hosting a free vaccine booster clinic at CE Roy community center on Jan. 22
Booster shots encouraged as Omicron variant surges in Pine Belt
Although registration is free, the organization is asking for $10 donations to support their...
5K run to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Saturday