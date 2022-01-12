Win Stuff
‘Officer of the Month’ helps family who lost their home in December fire

Laurel Police Officer James Parish went beyond the call of duty
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - January’s Laurel Police Department “Officer of the Month” was called to protect and went out of his way to serve.

In December, Officer James Parish was a responding officer on the scene of a house fire. He says the house was completely damaged along with everything inside. Some of those things included a child’s Christmas gifts.

Parish decided to do something to help the family. He raised enough money to take the child shopping for necessities and, of course, toys.

He says, if it were his family, he would want someone to lend a helping hand.

“When we get an opportunity where we can help and can provide for someone, that’s what we’re supposed to do as people. Not only police officers but as people,” said James. “I felt like somewhere along the way we’ve lost that aspect of why (we are) reaching out and helping somebody else.”

Parish has been on the force for two years, and he says he will continue to protect and serve the people of Laurel whenever he is called to do so.

