Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice extends emergency order

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph an emergency order on Jan. 11 extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28.(WJHG/WECP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Wednesday extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28.

Since the onset of national and state emergencies created by COVID-19 in March 2020, the Supreme Court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving guidance provided by health authorities.

Emergency Administrative Order 26, issued on Jan. 11, says that judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions re-implemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts.

The most recent order also re-implemented allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

A copy of the Jan. 11 order is at this link: https://courts.ms.gov/appellatecourts/docket/sendPDF.php?f=700_572248.pdf&c=94457&a=N&s=2.

