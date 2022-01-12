Mississippi Senate OKs revisions to 4 U.S. House districts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 33-18 vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

Two Republicans voted against the plan and one did not vote. The plan passed the House last week mostly along party lines. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who said he supports it.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters. Political boundaries have to be updated every decade to reflect changes in population. The 2nd congressional district, now represented by Cong. Bennie Thompson, was the only district to lost population in the 2020 Census.

