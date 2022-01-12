Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Mississippi Senate OKs revisions to 4 U.S. House districts

The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts....
The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The plan passed the House last week.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 33-18 vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

Two Republicans voted against the plan and one did not vote. The plan passed the House last week mostly along party lines. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who said he supports it.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters. Political boundaries have to be updated every decade to reflect changes in population. The 2nd congressional district, now represented by Cong. Bennie Thompson, was the only district to lost population in the 2020 Census.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Latest News

The district says they will only be accepting 40 students. An application will be available in...
West Jasper announces new pre-K coming to the district
Mississippi State Legislature
House passes tax reform plan, bill heads to Senate
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties
Midday Headlines 01/12
Midday Headlines 01/12