Man wanted in connection to Forrest Co. Valero burglary

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a suspect in a commercial burglary.

According to the FCSO, an unknown man smashed the glass door at the Valero gas station at 495 Elks Lake Road with a large rock and entered the store on Wednesday around 3:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has photos of the suspect and his vehicle. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800. You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties.

The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can also be sent to p3tips.com.

