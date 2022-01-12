Win Stuff
Man wanted in connection to Forrest Co. Valero burglary

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a suspect in a commercial burglary.

According to the FCSO, an unknown man smashed the glass door at the Valero gas station at 495 Elks Lake Road with a large rock and entered the store on Wednesday around 3:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has photos of the suspect and his vehicle.
If you have any information about this burglary, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800. You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties.

The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can also be sent to p3tips.com.

