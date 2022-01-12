Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Latest News

In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid
According to the JCSD, the large amount of meth seized places Brown as a major meth trafficker...
$1 M bond set for accused meth trafficking suspect
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol