Laurel Housing Authority receives 3 grants to assist residents

LHA receives three grants that will help nearly 500 residents.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local organization helping hundreds of residents is receiving extra financial support.

The Laurel Housing Authority received three Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency, or ROSS, grants.

According to LHA, ROSS grants help families, elderly residents and people with disabilities by providing them with resources to become more self-sufficient.

“This grant serves the residents of the housing authority linking them to services, self-sufficiency services, that provide healthcare, home care, educational training and life skills,” said LHA Assistant Executive Director Felicia Jackson.

Each grant consists of nearly a quarter of a million dollars and helps three different LHA residences.

“Each grant is for $245,850, and they serve Brown Circle Homes, Beacon Homes and Windsor Court Homes,” Jackson said.

This marks LHA’s fourth ROSS grant and will help nearly 500 residents.

“We are very thankful to have them because they help a family to become self-sufficient in the general population and become viable productive citizens of the community,” Jackson said.

All three ROSS grants will last from 2022 to 2025.

