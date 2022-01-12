Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to Gulfport firearm robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) – A Hattiesburg man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing a handgun by force from Academy Sports and Outdoors in Gulfport.

Cody Jerome Cooley, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12,after pleading guilty to unlawfully obstructing, delaying and affecting commerce by using actual force or violence to steal a firearm, said United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

Cooley faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The incident was caught on surveillance tape on Nov. 6 when Cooley, visited the store in Gulfport.

Cooley approached the gun counter, where he was served by a store clerk. He then asked to see one of the handguns, a Springfield Armory XDM Elite.

The clerk gave Cooley the firearm to examine. Cooley later motioned towards another handgun in the display case.

When the clerk turned his head to look at the gun, Cooley looked both ways, struck the clerk in the face with the Springfield Armory handgun, and fled from the store.

After he fled from the store with the stolen handgun, armed civilians apprehended Cooley in a nearby restaurant parking lot.

After being read his rights, Cooley admitted to taking the gun and striking the clerk.

The clerk that was struck by Cooley had to receive medical care for his injuries.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Gulfport Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.