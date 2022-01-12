Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to Gulfport firearm robbery

A Hattiesburg man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing a...
A Hattiesburg man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing a handgun by force from Academy Sports and Outdoors in Gulfport.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) – A Hattiesburg man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing a handgun by force from Academy Sports and Outdoors in Gulfport.

Cody Jerome Cooley, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12,after pleading guilty to unlawfully obstructing, delaying and affecting commerce by using actual force or violence to steal a firearm, said United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

Cooley faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The incident was caught on surveillance tape on Nov. 6 when Cooley, visited the store in Gulfport.

Cooley approached the gun counter, where he was served by a store clerk. He then asked to see one of the handguns, a Springfield Armory XDM Elite. 

The clerk gave Cooley the firearm to examine. Cooley later motioned towards another handgun in the display case.

When the clerk turned his head to look at the gun, Cooley looked both ways, struck the clerk in the face with the Springfield Armory handgun, and fled from the store.

After he fled from the store with the stolen handgun, armed civilians apprehended Cooley in a nearby restaurant parking lot.

After being read his rights, Cooley admitted to taking the gun and striking the clerk.

The clerk that was struck by Cooley had to receive medical care for his injuries.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Gulfport Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Latest News

According to the JCSD, the large amount of meth seized places Brown as a major meth trafficker...
$1 M bond set for accused meth trafficking suspect
The New Life Fellowship Church in Columbia will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m....
Columbia church holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday
01/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
01/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner