Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.(Source: KETV/CNN)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The child was a sixth-grader.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

