Blue tops only: Waste Pro to limit garbage collection in Petal

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal said on Monday, Jan. 17, Waste Pro will no longer pick up trash not located inside their blue top trash cans.

Mayor Tony Ducker said garbage is being piled up around the outside of the trash cans and being put into regular trash cans, which results in some residents disposing of more trash than they are paying for.

“We’re always willing to work with folks, there’s going to be instances when you might buy that big-screen television set and the box won’t fit in there. Just call city hall, we’re going to work with folks in that situation but we’re just trying to keep up with the cost of doing business and being as equitable as possible,” Mayor Ducker said.

He said it’s the age-old concept that if you use something more, then you should pay a little more.

“There are elderly folks out there that are only putting one bag of trash in there. I hate going up on the rates on them when we need to clean up our billing issues and collection issues on our side before we have to do something of that nature,” Ducker said.

Currently, trash collection in the City of Petal costs $18.75 per month, which is down from $20 per month back in 2009.

For residents needing a blue top trash can or for those who need an extra trash can, which costs an additional $9 a month, call the Petal Water Department at 601-544-6981.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

