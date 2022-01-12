5K run to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation will host a 5K run in Laurel this weekend.

The run will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, starting in the Sawmill Mall parking lot.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m., and the run will start at 8 a.m.

Although registration is free, the organization is asking for $10 donations to support their scholarship fund.

“We are asking everyone to come out and take part in this is really fun day. It’s going to be a day that we come out and breathe some fresh air during this COVID surge. We believe that we can make a difference as we would with this,” says the executive director Dr. Reverend Jerry James.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.