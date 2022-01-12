5K run to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Saturday
Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation celebrates MLK Day
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation will host a 5K run in Laurel this weekend.
The run will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, starting in the Sawmill Mall parking lot.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m., and the run will start at 8 a.m.
Although registration is free, the organization is asking for $10 donations to support their scholarship fund.
“We are asking everyone to come out and take part in this is really fun day. It’s going to be a day that we come out and breathe some fresh air during this COVID surge. We believe that we can make a difference as we would with this,” says the executive director Dr. Reverend Jerry James.
