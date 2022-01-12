Win Stuff
$1 M bond set for accused meth trafficking suspect

According to the JCSD, the large amount of meth seized places Brown as a major meth trafficker in Jones County.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Justice Court has set the bond for accused methamphetamine trafficker Michael Brown at $1,00,000.

On Monday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and narcotics agents, along with state and federal narcotics agents, executed a high-risk narcotics search warrant at Brown’s residence.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 3.8 pounds of meth, an assault-style weapon and two vehicles.

According to the JCSD, the large amount of meth seized places Brown as a major meth trafficker in Jones County.

Brown is charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and has a hold for another agency charge.

He is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

